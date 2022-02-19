Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures. The Russian was part of a five-man breakaway in the final kilometer. He pushed ahead on the final climb into the stadium and won in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Russian teammate Ivan Yakimushkin crossed the line 5.5 seconds behind for silver. Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took bronze. Bolshunov also won gold in the skiathlon and the relay at the Beijing Games.