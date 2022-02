HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry posted 18 points as Dartmouth rolled past Columbia 79-50. Dame Adelekun had 10 points for the Big Green (7-15, 4-7 Ivy League). Zavian McLean scored a season-high 21 points and had five steals for the Lions (4-20, 1-11), who have now lost 10 consecutive games.