No. 10 UConn beats Xavier 89-35, win streak reaches 3 games

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 13 points and No. 10 Connecticut beat Xavier 89-35 on Friday night, stretching its win streak to three games. Caroline Ducharme returned from an injury and came off the bench to score 11 points for the Huskies, who closed out the first half on a 21-2 run. Kaysia Woods led Xavier with 14 points. UConn star guard Paige Bueckers did not play Friday despite returning to practice this week for the first time since having left knee surgery in December.