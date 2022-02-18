NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders’ Snyder
By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago. League spokesman Brian McCarthy says White will detail her findings in a written report. He says the report will be made public because the allegation against Snyder was made in a public forum. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine any action against Snyder, who already has been fined $10 million for widespread sexual harassment by team employees. Former team employee Tiffani Johnston has accused Snyder of groping her.