New Legacy Bowl enhancing exposure for HBCU all-stars

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The inaugural Legacy Bowl in New Orleans is giving top football players from historically Black colleges and universities a new level of exposure to pro scouts and executives. South Carolina State defensive back Zafir Kelly says the event evens the field for HBCU players who’ve historically gotten “the short end of the stick” in terms of opportunities to meet and perform for NFL personnel. The game is in part the product of a wider, concerted, national push to promote HBCUs and their athletes. Just hours before the Legacy Bowl kicks off on NFL Network, the NBA will be hosting a nationally televised HBCU Classic game at All-Star weekend in Cleveland.