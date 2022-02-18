Denmark withdraws from Algarve Cup after COVID-19 outbreak

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Danish women’s national soccer team has pulled out of the Algarve Cup in Portugal because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in its squad. The team’s game against Sweden scheduled for Friday was canceled. The Danish soccer federation says three members of its team including coach Lars Søndergaard tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says after talks with organizers it decided to withdraw from the tournament “to protect the health of both players and staff.” The team is returning to Denmark on a chartered plane on Friday.