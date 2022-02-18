Bird is back: Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird officially re-signed with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season. Bird, the oldest player in the WNBA at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle finished the rest of its offseason maneuvers this week before signing her deal. The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection was the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft. The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.