After skating debacle, Bach takes rare shots at Russians

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — A worldwide wave of sympathy has flowed to Kamila Valieva for the ordeal she endured at the Beijing Olympics. IOC President Thomas Bach joined on Friday, giving a rare rebuke to the Russian coaches. It was a change in tone for Bach, who has defended Russian efforts to remain in the Olympics despite a massive doping scandal starting in 2014. Millions of viewers watching one of the marquee Olympic events cringed when Valieva’s coach greeted her with criticism after a mistake-filled routine. Bach says he was “very disturbed” watching, Valieva entourage’s “tremendous coldness” to her. Russian officials struck back at Bach, saying the IOC and the media have bullied the 15-year-old since she tested positive for a banned substance.