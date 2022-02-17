Rutgers Harper has hand injury, day-to-day for No. 5 Purdue

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. injured his left hand late in a win over No. 12 Illinois, and his status for Sunday’s game against No. 5 Purdue is uncertain. The unversity released a statement saying the injury was to the senior forward’s non-shooting hand. He was undergoing tests and being evaluated and his status is day-to-day. The Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) are playing their best basketball of the season. They have won four straight games, all against ranked teams. It’s the first time that’s happened in school history.