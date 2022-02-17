Report: Mickelson motives about changing tour ‘dictatorship’

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Mickelson has managed to blast the Saudis and the PGA Tour in one published report. His remarks came in a phone interview with a journalist writing his biography. Alan Shipnuck has published the remarks on his “Firepit Collective” site. Mickelson uses a vulgarity to mention how scary the Saudis are. So why contemplate taking the money for a Saudi-funded league? He says it’s all about a once-in-a-lifetime chance to let players have more say in how the PGA Tour is run. As for the PGA Tour, he says it’s a dictatorship that manipulates and divides.