Olympic ski halfpipe qualifier filled with scary crashes

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyle skier Jon Sallinen’s first run in Olympic halfpipe qualifying wasn’t picture perfect. He drifted out of the halfpipe and collided with a photographer. He fell again on his second run. It’s all just a snapshot of a dangerous sport that leaves most of these athletes with scars both inside and out. Sallinen’s wrecks during the qualifying round gave Aaron Blunck flashbacks to his own crash in the halfpipe 16 months ago. He broke six ribs, fractured his pelvis, lacerated his kidney and bruised his heart by landing on the pipe’s unforgiving edge.