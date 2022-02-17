No. 14 Houston bounces back from 2 losses, beats UCF 70-52

HOUSTON (AP) — Taze Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 12 points, and No. 14 Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-52 win over Central Florida. Jamal Shead chipped in 12 points and eight assists, and Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars. Houston shot 44% but struggled from behind the arc, going 7 of 23. The Cougars outrebounded UCF, 47-38, and held a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint. Darius Johnson and Dre Fuller Jr. each scored 12 points to lead UCF.