Juzang, Clark lead No. 13 UCLA past Washington State 76-56

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State. Juzang picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and sat the rest of the first half. He had 16 points in the second half. Clark got his second start of the season after Tyger Campbell was benched due to a violation of team rules. Tyrell Roberts led Washington State with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.