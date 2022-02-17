GLIMPSES: For Canada, the many faces of hockey happiness

By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — In an image taken by Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum, the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team skates jubilantly across the ice Thursday with their newly acquired gold medals after defeating the United States. Front and center is Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada’s captain. Behind her, the smiles crisscross the frame as the feeling of celebration pinballs across their faces. Each face displays it slightly differently; together, the energy of jubilation jumps from the frame.