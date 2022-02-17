Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway has pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament with an abdominal injury. Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open, which he won. Ruud was replaced by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain. Organizers expected play to resume in the evening, with top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy set to take on Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.