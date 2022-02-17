Case of former Angels employee in Skaggs death goes to jury

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they proved a former Los Angeles Angels employee was the only person who could have given Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his death. A defense attorney has suggested in closing arguments the government’s case against Eric Kay was built on assumptions. The jury is deliberating on the eighth day of Kay’s trial. If convicted, Kay faces 20 years to life on one of the drug charges. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in 2019 before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.