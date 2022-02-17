Carlson, Gach, Madsen rally Utah to 60-56 win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Both Gach scored 13 points apiece and Gabe Madsen buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to rally Utah to a 60-56 victory over Stanford. James Keefe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Stanford a 54-48 lead with 5:19 remaining in the game. Carlson sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a basket by Gach to set the stage for Madsen. The Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12 Conference) closed the game with a 16-8 run. Madsen sank all three of his 3-point tries and scored 11 for Utah, which won for just the second time in its last 14 games. Jaiden Delaire and Keefe topped the Cardinal (15-11, 8-8) with 11 points.