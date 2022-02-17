Canadiens snap 10-game skid with 3-2 OT win over Blues

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield forced overtime with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime to help the Montreal Canadiens snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for the Canadiens whose last win came on Jan. 18 at Dallas. The victory was the first for interim coach Martin St. Louis, who was 0-3-0 since taking over for the fired Dominique Ducharme. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, and Ville Husso made 27 saves.