Buzzer-beater lifts S. Alabama over Coastal Carolina 71-68

CONWAY, S.C. — Kayo Goncalves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give South Alabama a 71-68 victory over Coastal Carolina. Jay Jay Chandler scored 17 points for South Alabama that included a three-point play that tied the game at 68. Diante Smith and Charles Manning Jr. added 15 points each for South Alabama (18-8, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Goncalves finished with nine points. Javon Franklin had 14 rebounds. Rudi Williams had 24 points and five steals for the Chanticleers (13-12, 5-8). Wilfried Likayi and Vince Cole had 10 points apiece.