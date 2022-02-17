Skip to Content
Arizona State rolls over Oregon with big second half, 81-57

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Graham, DJ Horne and Kimani Lawrence combined for 38 second-half points when Arizona State raced away from Oregon for an 81-57 win. Graham finished with 18 points and Horne, Lawrence and Marreon Jackson had 16 each for the Sun Devils, who shot 57%, made 9 of 20 3-attempts and outrebounded the Ducks 40-29. Arizona State posted its first regular-season sweep of Oregon since 2011. ASU built a double-digit lead three minutes into the second half that it would maintain and expand. Will Richardson scored 12 points and Eric Williams Jr. 11 for Oregon.

