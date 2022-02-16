Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, he sparked the 15-0 run in the fourth that gave Brooklyn its first lead of the game with just under 4 minutes remaining. Seth Curry added 20 points and Andre Drummond grabbed 19 rebounds, most by a Nets player this season.