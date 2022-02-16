Sounders unveil plans for training facility to open in ’24

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders announced plans for a new headquarters and training facility that could also be used as a practice facility for the 2026 World Cup. The facility will include at least four training fields and 50,000 square feet of space for the club’s soccer and front office operations, the first time both entities have been combined in the same location since the debut of the team as a Major League Soccer franchise in 2009.