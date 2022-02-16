Sanogo scores 20 as No. 24 UConn beats Seton Hall 70-65

By NEILL OSTROUT

Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 24 UConn beat Seton Hall 70-65. It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn, while R.J. Cole added 16 points. Seton Hall had won three of its last four games. Kadary Richmond, who had 27 points in the teams’ first meeting in early January, had 13 points. Jamir Harris added 15 points, Jared Rhoden had 14 points and Myles Cale scored 11 for the Pirates.