Olympic great Todd loses training license for hitting horse

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd has temporarily lost his license as a racehorse trainer pending an investigation into a video showing him striking a horse with a branch. The British Horseracing Authority has imposed the interim suspension on the 65-year-old New Zealander preventing him from racing horses in Britain or internationally. A video posted on social media shows Todd striking a horse that was refusing to jump into water during a training clinic in 2020. Todd has accepted the suspension. He has admitted to being the individual in the footage and apologized.

