NBA Prospect Watch: Griffin healthy again, thriving at Duke

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is healthy again and ranks as one of the top NBA prospects in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 6-foot-6 wing missed most of his last two high school seasons with injuries. He also missed time in preseason with the Blue Devils to injury as well. But he has looked more comfortable since moving into the starting lineup last month. He’s averaging 12.6 points and shooting 52.7% from 3-point range in his 12 starts. His athleticism and shooting touch make him a potential lottery pick if he leaves school after one season.