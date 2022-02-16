NBA Prospect Watch: Arizona’s Koloko expands offensive game

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Arizona big man Christian Koloko has expanded his offensive game to go with his skills as a rim protector and rebounder. The 7-foot-1 Koloko has added some back-to-the-basket moves like a short hook shot. That gives him more scoring options than just relying on lobs, putbacks or dunks. Koloko has gone from averaging 3.7 points in his first season to 12 points this year. He has also improved significantly in this third year at the foul line. Koloko already ranks among the nation’s top shot blockers by averaging more than three per game.