Mills becomes 1st female head coach in Morocco men’s hoops

SALÉ, Morocco (AP) — Trailblazing basketball coach Liz Mills has become the first female head coach of a men’s team in Morocco. Mills has been hired by AS Salé which competes in Morocco’s top division and she is set to be the first female head coach in the Basketball Africa League when the joint NBA-FIBA competition starts its second season next month. The team says, “This is a first in Morocco and in the Arab world.” The Australian had become the first female head coach at a men’s Afrobasket when she led Kenya at the continental tournament last summer.