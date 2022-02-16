Shiffrin again misses gate at Olympics; no individual medals

By HOWARD FENDRICH

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the Alpine combined and once again was unable to finish a race at the Beijing Olympics. She will leave the 2022 Games without an individual medal after participating in all five women’s events. The 26-year-old American did not even manage to complete three of her five races. Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the downhill portion of the two-run combined on Thursday morning but was down on the snow and out of the running without making it to the bottom in the slalom leg in the afternoon. She sat for a few seconds then rose and shook her head.