MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase posted 17 points as Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 65-56. Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-13, 8-7 Southern Conference). East Tennessee State was held to a season-low 14 points in the second half. Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10).