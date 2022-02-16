German women win Olympic gold in cross-country team sprint

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Victoria Carl outpaced Swedish sprint champion Jonna Sundling to the finish line in the women’s cross-country team sprint to give Germany the Olympic gold medal. Carl and teammate Katharina Henning won in 22 minutes, 9.85 seconds. Sundling and Maja Dhalqvist ended up second. They finished only .17 seconds behind. The Russian team of Natalia Nepryaeva and Yulia Stupak were .71 seconds behind for bronze. Finland finished fourth and the defending champion United States was fifth.