Fuhgeddabout NY: Despite competition, NJ’s sports bets rise

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — When New York state started taking mobile sports bets last month, everyone assumed it would take a big chunk out of New Jersey’s nation-leading market. And although New York instantly became the top market in the U.S. in terms of the amount bet on sports in January, it didn’t hurt New Jersey at all. In fact, New Jersey surpassed its best month in January, taking in $1.34 billion in bets. That was up more than 40% from the amount New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks handled in January 2021.