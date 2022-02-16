Firmino, Salah give Liverpool 2-0 win at Inter Milan in CL

MILAN (AP) — Roberto Firmino’s header and Mohamed Salah’s strike gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16. The goals both came in the last 15 minutes from set pieces to give Liverpool a crucial cushion to take back to Anfield for the second leg next month. Inter Milan didn’t manage a single shot on target in the 90 minutes and now faces missing out on a first quarterfinal appearance since 2011 in European football’s elite competition. Wednesday’s other game produced a tighter result with Bayern Munich needing Kingsley Coman’s 90th minute goal to recover a 1-1 draw at Salzburg.