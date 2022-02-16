Choi wins 1,500 in Olympic short track; Canada takes gold

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Choi Minjeong of South Korea successfully defended her Olympic title in the 1,500-meter short track speedskating race. She won in 2 minutes, 17.789 seconds to extend the tradition of Asian dominance in the event. Arianna Fontana of Italy took silver by two-thousandths of a second over Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. It was Fontana’s 11th career Olympic medal and third in Beijing. The most decorated short track skater in history also won the 500 and took silver in the mixed team relay. Schulting earned her fourth medal in Beijing. She finished second in the 500 and won the 1,000 and the 3,000 relay.