Bryan Cox, Kevin Wilkins added to Giants coaching staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowler Bryan Cox and Kevin Wilkins have been added to the New York Giants’ coaching staff. New coach Brian Daboll announced the hires Wednesday. A three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Cox will be the assistant defensive line coach, working with line coach Andre Patterson. Wilkins will be a defensive assistant, the same job he held last season with the Ravens. Recently hired defensive coordinator Don Martindale was the Ravens defensive coordinator last season. Cox last worked in the NFL as the Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach from 2014-16, going to the Super Bowl his final season.