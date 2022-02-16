Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed coach Zac Taylor to a five-year contract extension. The deal was announced Wednesday, three days after the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through the playoffs to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Taylor says he’s “very appreciative.” Owner Mike Brown says Taylor deserves credit for his success and bringing excitement to Cincinnati.