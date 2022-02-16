Atlético Madrid stunned by last-place Levante at home

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has squandered a good chance to move closer to the top of the Spanish league by losing 1-0 to last-place Levante at home. Gonzalo Melero scored on a breakaway early in the second half to give Levante its second win in 24 league matches. The stunning loss kept Atlético from regaining the final Champions League qualification spot. The defending champions stayed in fifth place tied on points with fourth-place Barcelona. The match was postponed from the 21st round last month. Atlético couldn’t play then because it faced Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.