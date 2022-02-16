All-Star debut moment? Look to Morant, Ball for highlights

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

The NBA All-Star Game seems to be tailor-made for Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball. The flashy point guards are sitting atop the leaderboard when looking to see which of the seven first-time All-Stars will deliver a memorable moment during the league’s annual showcase on Sunday. Morant and Ball are routinely at the center of jaw-dropping plays with their ability to create shots for themselves and others. Joining Ball of the Hornets and Memphis’ Morant as first-time All-Stars are the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, the Spurs’ Dejounte Murray and the Cavaliers’ Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen — who will be playing in front of their home fans.