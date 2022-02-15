C-USA releases football schedule as 3 schools eye early exit

DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA released a football schedule for the 2022 season that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league. Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall and each announced last week they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference this year. C-USA says the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.