ATHLETES ON: Best things they’ve eaten in the Olympic bubble

By KELVIN CHAN, CANDICE CHOI and AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Avocado ice cream and boiling hot pots are some of the best foods athletes say they’ve eaten at the Beijing Olympics. Some were also eyeing the KFC, but holding off until after competition to indulge. The food options for athletes are limited this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. To prevent the virus from spreading, athletes and all others are being limited to a “bubble” of designated venues. That means they can’t venture out to try the local fare. Many athletes say a favorite is the hot pot, which is a boiling pot of broth where raw ingredients like meats and vegetables can be added.