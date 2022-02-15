All eyes on Valieva as Olympic women’s figure skating begins

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Wrter

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was on the ice for a final run-through of her short program hours before one of the most-anticipated events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva looked confident and calm in a glittering purple dress. She fell hard on a triple axel during the session. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s figure skating gold medal. Russia is aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium. Valieva was cleared a day earlier by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a hearing into a positive drug test that surfaced the previous week.