Valieva remains in Olympics; Shiffrin preps for downhill

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva has been cleared for takeoff in women’s figure skating in a ruling in a doping case that has caused havoc with one of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Russian will have a chance for a second gold medal at this year’s Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she can compete this week despite failing a previous drug test. The teen sensation already set Beijing abuzz when she landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics during her thrilling performance that helped the Russians win the gold medal in the team event.