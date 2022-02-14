Utah proposes panel to decide when transgender athletes play

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have advanced a revised proposal about setting new rules governing the participation of transgender athletes in grade and high school sports. The proposal would allow a group of experts appointed by the state’s Republican Legislature to decide which transgender athletes can play girls’ sports based on physical traits affected by puberty. Utah is among a larger group of Republican-led states weighing new rules governing transgender student-athletes. The debate pits those who believe a policy is needed to establish fairness in girls’ sports against others who argue the low number of transgender student-athletes suggests the issue is more about culture war than fairness.