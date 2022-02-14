Skip to Content
Tyreke Evans reinstated to NBA, will become a free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyreke Evans has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. That means No. 4 pick in the 2009 NBA draft is eligible to return to the league. The 32-year-old was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Evans will become an unrestricted free agent who may negotiate for a contract with any team starting Friday. He last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018, averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 games. 

