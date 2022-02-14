‘Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva says she is happy but worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate in the women’s short program Tuesday at the Beijing Games. The 15-year-old is the favorite for gold in the women’s competition alongside her Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. There won’t be a medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three because the International Olympic Committee is concerned Valieva could still be banned over a failed drug test from Dec. 25 which emerged last week after she won team gold with the Russian Olympic Committee.