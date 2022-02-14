Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had three steals to help the Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) win for the fourth time in five games and end a four-game skid against West Virginia (14-11, 3-9). Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Taz Sherman finished with 23 points to pace West Virginia.