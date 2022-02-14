Jozy Altidore joins New England after 7 years in Toronto

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore has signed with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. Altidore left Toronto last week after seven seasons when that team exercised a contract buyout. The 32-year-old agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Revolution through 2024. Altidore scored four goals in 16 MLS matches last season and had 62 in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto. He also has played for the New York Red Bulls, Villarreal, Xerez, Hull, Bursaspor, AZ Alkmaar and Sunderland. Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. He is married to former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.