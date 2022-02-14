Free tickets for 10,000 fans at Champions League final

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Ten thousand fans will be able to attend the Champions League final for free. The gesture by competition organizer UEFA for the biggest club final in world football stands in contrast to the cheapest tickets for the Super Bowl on Sunday costing thousands of dollars. Each club will receive 5,000 tickets for the showpiece in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on May 28, which have to be given to loyal supporters rather than to sponsors or club officials. There will also be free tickets at the finals of the Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women’s Champions League.