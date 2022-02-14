Daredevil they call ‘Tao-Tao’ brings Olympic gold to China

By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Xu Mengtao of China landed a jump with three somersaults to win Olympic gold in women’s aerials. Xu is the first woman from China to win the Olympic ski aerials event. She instantly knew her run was a gold-medal worthy jump. She pointed up at the sky soon after landing. She later leaned back and screamed into the cold air. Xu scored a 108.61 to edge defending champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus. Megan Nick of the United States was a surprise bronze medalist. American teammate Ashley Caldwell was fourth.