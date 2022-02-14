Corinne Suter wins Olympic downhill gold, Goggia gets silver

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The only skier to beat Sofia Goggia in a downhill over the last two seasons beat Sofia Goggia again to win the Olympic gold medal in the event at the Beijing Games. Corinne Suter edged Goggia by 0.16 seconds. The 27-year-old Swiss skier injured both of her legs early in the season. Goggia hurt her left knee about a month ago but still managed to take the lead by nearly half a second. She let out a lengthy roar after crossing the line and then kissed a television camera. Nadia Delago of Italy finished 0.57 behind Suter for bronze.