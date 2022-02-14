BU gets late goal to beat Northeastern 1-0 for Beanpot title

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Peterson scored with 2:48 remaining and Boston University edged three-time defending champion Northeastern 1-0 in the 69th annual Beanpot championship. Vinny Duplessis stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Terriers won their 31st Beanpot title and first since 2015. They outshot the Huskies 29-19 and controlled most of the third period, but could not beat Northeastern freshman goalie T.J. Semptimphelter until the final minutes.